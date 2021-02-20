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Communist Attacks on Memorials are Attacks on Christianity!
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40 views • February 20, 2021
Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker speaks in front of the Confederate Memorial in downtown Pensacola, Florida before the Cancel Culture Communist zealots pressured others to take it down. But, what REALLY did it represent? Were not those it sought to remember CHRISITIANS? Yes they were! So, really this is nothing more than the age old fight of Communists against Christianity!
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