The WATCHERS-Elohim, Anunaki-ABKALLU Connection? DEEP DIVE. Gilgamesh? Gen 6. Michael Heiser

Clarifying the ancient documents and archaeology. We have every element of Genesis 6:1-4 in the Mesopotamian backstory. How do the Mesopotamian Abkallu (Watchers-Elohim) fit into the biblical narrative? What is the connection to the biblical nephilim and anakim?



Abkallu or Apkallu were the legendary 'demi-gods' and ancient heros [pantheon] of Sumer/Mesopotamia.

"...[it's] part of the primeval story of Mesopotamia [Sumer]. If you had grown up in Mesopotamia you would have been taught about the Abkallu:" ~ Dr. Michael Heiser

"The Abkallu BEFORE the flood, key thought, are divine beings. And they are the ones who dispense great knowledge to humanity. They are the ones who are responsible for civilization heros from Mesopotamia. Well, they are NOT the ones who want to get rid of people. Those [who want to get rid of humankind] are the higher ups [over the Abkallu]. So the Abkallu have a problem. 'So we've invested a lot of time in humanity, and they are friendly. We kind of like humans. And so, if the gods want to wipe them out with a flood, what's going to happen to all of this that we've taught them...and with it this great knowledge we've given them?' ...And what they do, apparently, is to co-habit with human women [have children with human women] " ~ Dr. Michael S. Heiser

"...AFTER the flood they... [the Abkallu] are referred to as, for lack of a better term, hybrid beings. 'Those who are from human women.' You will actually see this phrase in cuneiform tablets. The Abkallu who... have a human lineage to them. They are the ones who survive the flood who keep civilization alive....Marduk the great god of Babylon is angry....Look at what you have here. You have divine beings before the flood. They mix themselves with humanity in the course of the events of the flood to keep this agenda alive." ~ Dr. Michael S. Heiser

"AFTER the flood you have them referred to as hybrids...they are also GIANTS. Gilgamesh is called Lord of the Abkallu...Gilgamesh has gigantic proportions. You have every element of Genesis 6:1-4 in the Mesopotamian backstory....what these [Genesis] verses are therefore is to telegraph, look...this is a transgression [the hybridization].... You shouldn't have heaven and earth doing this. And the product of that, the Nephilim are going to be picked up later in the conquest narrative as being the progenitors of the Anakim...This heaven and earth mixture was never intended to be something that the True God willed and wanted to happen...." ~ Dr. Michael S. Heiser

Who is the biblical MOST HIGH God and the Divine Council [The Watchers/Elohim]? Who are the Mesopotamian Abkallu from the Enuma Elish

(The Seven Tablets of Creation)? Who was Gilgamesh? Identifying ancient documents and narratives.

Christ Messiah solves three problems: 1.) Estrangement from God 2.) Restoring Peace to the Nations 3.) Reverses Gen 6 Self-destructive Element.

Michael S. Heiser BIOGRAPHY

Michael S. Heiser, Ph.D. "Biblical scholar and Hebrew language expert Michael S. Heiser, Ph.D. is the academic head of Logos Bible Software and Scholar-in-Residence at Faithlife. Heiser is the author of several books including: The Book Of Enoch, The Watchers and The Forgotten Mission of Jesus Christ. There is a big theme in new testament theology, the reversal of the wickedness that has permeated the human race...Reversing Hermon alludes to the notion, hidden in plain site in a surprising number of new testament passages that what happened in Genesis 6:1-4 had to be reversed as part of restoring the original Edenic vision." ~ Michael S. Heiser







