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Little Children - It's Always Been About the Children - Episode 46
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Little Children - It's Always Been About the Children - Episode 46
2 Chronicles 7:14
Poem: “Little Children”
Used with permission from Leelia Cornell
Copyright 2021 Leelia Carolyn Cornell
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Disclaimer: The information contained in this video or presented via spoken word including consultations is for educational and entertainment purposes only. Nothing that is said in this video, or on the Treasures of Glory website, or in any Treasured Wellness 365 Consultation or publication anywhere is meant to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease, or serve as a substitute for diagnosis, treatment or advice from a qualified, licensed medical professional. Anything said in this video, on the website, any publication, or in any consultation is not to be taken as medical or mental advice. Always seek the advice of a medical professional for any health or mental questions or concerns you may have. Do not stop taking any prescriptions without consulting your physician. And, never take what is said here over the advice of a medical professional. The listener and/or client understands that the practitioners with Treasures of Glory are neither medical practitioners nor are they engaged in rendering health, medical or mental advice or services. The person receiving, accepting, and/or using this information agrees to fully release Treasures of Glory, Rivkah Isaacs, or any practitioner with Treasures of Glory from any and all liability.
2 Chronicles 7:14
Poem: “Little Children”
Used with permission from Leelia Cornell
Copyright 2021 Leelia Carolyn Cornell
Related Videos:
Let the Children Come
https://www.brighteon.com/1a530eeb-b2fe-4741-9edf-9e94e348df37
It’s Always Been About the Children
https://www.brighteon.com/3b88b0ac-614a-4e36-a644-b01bd4e017a6
SRA - Why We Need to Know About This
https://www.brighteon.com/deb38f4d-1b8a-4849-bea7-2e5228c8af3a
DID - Why We Need to Know About This Part 1
https://www.brighteon.com/4918af24-1631-4510-b3be-d02b4933300b
DID - 15 Signs of Dissociation Part 2
https://www.brighteon.com/c4c13793-2e15-4983-9101-38bf6e688074
Defend the Fatherless
https://www.brighteon.com/d06c7232-2852-4b0e-b709-b8c3da9706a0
Sign up for Prayer Team Emails
https://mailchi.mp/0e256f16a143/prayer-team-sign-up
Treasured Wellness 365 Consultations
http://www.treasuresofglory.com/consultations/
Rivkah's Testimonial for the Treasured Wellness 365 Consultations
https://youtu.be/CTGeoIMJIPg
Treasures of Glory Store
http://www.treasuresofglory.com/store/products/
“Covenant & Religion,” and “Covenant & Family” on Kindle. Limited time offer of $.99 each.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0753DRWZM?ref_=dbs_p_mng_rwt_ser_shvlr&;storeType=ebooks
Giving
http://www.treasuresofglory.com/giving/
Bit Chute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/treasuresofglory/
Gab TV
https://tv.gab.com/channel/treasuresofglory
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/TreasuresofGlory
Disclaimer: The information contained in this video or presented via spoken word including consultations is for educational and entertainment purposes only. Nothing that is said in this video, or on the Treasures of Glory website, or in any Treasured Wellness 365 Consultation or publication anywhere is meant to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease, or serve as a substitute for diagnosis, treatment or advice from a qualified, licensed medical professional. Anything said in this video, on the website, any publication, or in any consultation is not to be taken as medical or mental advice. Always seek the advice of a medical professional for any health or mental questions or concerns you may have. Do not stop taking any prescriptions without consulting your physician. And, never take what is said here over the advice of a medical professional. The listener and/or client understands that the practitioners with Treasures of Glory are neither medical practitioners nor are they engaged in rendering health, medical or mental advice or services. The person receiving, accepting, and/or using this information agrees to fully release Treasures of Glory, Rivkah Isaacs, or any practitioner with Treasures of Glory from any and all liability.
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