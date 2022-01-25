Satanic Ritual Abuse - Why We Need to Know About This - Episode 1 Prayer Team

Satanic Ritual Abuse - Why We Need to Know About This - Episode 1 Prayer TeamPrayer Team Email Sign UpGivingTreasured Wellness 365 ConsultationsTreasures of Glory StoreShaklee – Health & Wellness ProductsSealed IndictmentsThe Illuminati Formula Used to Create a Total Mind Controlled Slave by Fritz Springmeier & Cisco Wheeler (PDF Download)#treasuresofglory #ifmypeople #prayingforamerica #itsaboutthechildrenBit Chute - Back up channelDisclaimer: Nothing that is said in this video, or on the Treasures of Glory website, or in any Treasured Wellness 365 Consultation is meant to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease. Anything said in this video, on the website or in any consultation is not to be taken as medical or mental advice. Always seek the advice of a medical professional for any health or mental questions or concerns you may have. Do not stop taking any prescriptions without consulting your physician. And, never take what is said here over the advice of a medical or mental health professional.