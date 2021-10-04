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Chlorine Dioxide, a wonderdrug saving lives
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1958 views • October 04, 2021
1. Chlorine Dioxide, the Universal Remedy that Drug Companies Hate. This is one of the most important videos I ever shared and can save lives.
https://www.brighteon.com/a53170b0-425a-4861-9947-05e246f054c6
2. EX QUEBEC NURSE: "I'VE SEEN THE ELDERLY BEING VACCINATED AGAINST THEIR WILL WHILE THEY SCREAM 'NO'". SAME WAY THE NAZIS DID.
https://www.brighteon.com/ae4775e4-e0ac-4675-b191-663aee1aeaa5
3. HOLD THE LINE - It's all about to flip against the demonic globalists and destroyers of humanity. An optimistic message from Mike Adams.
https://www.brighteon.com/b40ff292-6367-4751-b493-ced4189b3024
4. Professor Jordan Peterson caves in to hysteria and abandons logic and TAKES THE JAB
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/professor-jordan-peterson-caves-in-to-hysteria-and-abandons-logic-and-takes-the-covid-jab_52L7gzKifbvrRvM.html
5. Fauci on Vax Mandates: “There Comes a Time When You Have to Give Up What You Consider Your Individual Right of Making Your Own Decision”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/fauci-vax-mandates-comes-time-give-consider-individual-right-making-decision-video/
https://www.brighteon.com/a53170b0-425a-4861-9947-05e246f054c6
2. EX QUEBEC NURSE: "I'VE SEEN THE ELDERLY BEING VACCINATED AGAINST THEIR WILL WHILE THEY SCREAM 'NO'". SAME WAY THE NAZIS DID.
https://www.brighteon.com/ae4775e4-e0ac-4675-b191-663aee1aeaa5
3. HOLD THE LINE - It's all about to flip against the demonic globalists and destroyers of humanity. An optimistic message from Mike Adams.
https://www.brighteon.com/b40ff292-6367-4751-b493-ced4189b3024
4. Professor Jordan Peterson caves in to hysteria and abandons logic and TAKES THE JAB
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/professor-jordan-peterson-caves-in-to-hysteria-and-abandons-logic-and-takes-the-covid-jab_52L7gzKifbvrRvM.html
5. Fauci on Vax Mandates: “There Comes a Time When You Have to Give Up What You Consider Your Individual Right of Making Your Own Decision”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/fauci-vax-mandates-comes-time-give-consider-individual-right-making-decision-video/
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