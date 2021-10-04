Chlorine Dioxide, the Universal Remedy that Drug Companies Hate

ORThis is one of the most suppressed stories of all time. It is the story of seemingly miraculous cures of many life-threatening illnesses by a remedy that you can do yourself, has no unwanted side effects, and costs about the same as a haircut. Would you be surprised to learn that the pharmaceutical industry is not anxious for this remedy to be widely known – especially not known for treating symptoms of Covid-19? Would you be shocked to hear medical authorities tell you it is merely laundry bleach that might kill you if you use it? Since you have discovered this video while visiting Red Pill University, your answer most likely is that you would be surprised if it were otherwise. Be forewarned that this documentary is not a high-end Hollywood production but primarily a collection of testimonials by people who have nothing to sell and nothing to gain. Their motive is simply to share their success stories with the world. Circa 2016 – Source: Genesis II Church of Health and Healing