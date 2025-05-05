BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Brain Computer Interfacing by Prof Magnus Berggren and Elon Musk
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
396 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • 6 days ago

Organic Electronics - Brain Computer Interface - Cyborgs

Swedish government issued video then privately subtitled into English. Prof Magnus Berggen presents his innovations: 1) Organic electronics, 2) Organic polymers which act as a nerve system, 3) Organic computers in the brain.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lIwJBLyjgyyB/


Prof Magnus Berggren

Official Linköping university home page

https://liu.se/en/employee/magbe98


Prof Magnus Berggren lectures 2017 in San Diego

A public lecture how to interface computers with mammals and plants.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mg7roeyojbyf/


Physics World: Growing electrodes inside living tissue

https://physicsworld.com/a/physics-world-reveals-its-top-10-breakthroughs-of-the-year-for-2023/


Science: Metabolite-induced in vivo fabrication of substrate-free organic bioelectronics

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adc9998


Biblical deception and practical government use of 'Organic Electronics' discussed by Plazma and Fritjof

Merging linear algebra, NVIDIA cpus, realtime video editing with biblical prophesies

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8dPVKfim5eaf/


Implications of Organic Electronics

Nontechnical presentation of the implications of 'Organic electronics'.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/dM0C0btJneyR/


Plazma: Cyborg Hardware

Hard core tecnical. A deep dive into different patents...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hEsvjSVbqm5T/


Plazma: The Cyborg Operating System

Hard core tecnical. A follow up to my last video on this topic, I dig deeper into DARPA published projects and the current state of now active nanotechnology and your part in it...

https://old.bitchute.com/video/9Jb36RRTHPVH/


The video 'Brain Computer Interfacing by Prof Magnus Berggren and Elon Musk'

uploaded at

https://rumble.com/v6t07ab-brain-computer-interfacing-by-prof-magnus-berggren-and-elon-musk.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0nSp4Uy9CVF7/

https://www.brighteon.com/b0ecc791-31bf-4095-96ac-d669c8f95fb5

https://odysee.com/@Fritjof:b/Brain-Computer-Interfacing-by-Prof-Magnus-Berggren-and-Elon-Musk:3

Keywords
and elon muskbrain computer interfacing byprof magnus berggren
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy