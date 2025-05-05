Brain Computer Interfacing by Prof Magnus Berggren and Elon Musk

Organic Electronics - Brain Computer Interface - Cyborgs

Swedish government issued video then privately subtitled into English. Prof Magnus Berggen presents his innovations: 1) Organic electronics, 2) Organic polymers which act as a nerve system, 3) Organic computers in the brain.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lIwJBLyjgyyB/





Prof Magnus Berggren

Official Linköping university home page

https://liu.se/en/employee/magbe98





Prof Magnus Berggren lectures 2017 in San Diego

A public lecture how to interface computers with mammals and plants.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mg7roeyojbyf/





Physics World: Growing electrodes inside living tissue

https://physicsworld.com/a/physics-world-reveals-its-top-10-breakthroughs-of-the-year-for-2023/





Science: Metabolite-induced in vivo fabrication of substrate-free organic bioelectronics

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adc9998





Biblical deception and practical government use of 'Organic Electronics' discussed by Plazma and Fritjof

Merging linear algebra, NVIDIA cpus, realtime video editing with biblical prophesies

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8dPVKfim5eaf/





Implications of Organic Electronics

Nontechnical presentation of the implications of 'Organic electronics'.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/dM0C0btJneyR/





Plazma: Cyborg Hardware

Hard core tecnical. A deep dive into different patents...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hEsvjSVbqm5T/





Plazma: The Cyborg Operating System

Hard core tecnical. A follow up to my last video on this topic, I dig deeper into DARPA published projects and the current state of now active nanotechnology and your part in it...

https://old.bitchute.com/video/9Jb36RRTHPVH/





