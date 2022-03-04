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Three Sick LGBTQIA+ Pedofile Satanists in Plain Sight! [04.03.2022]
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166 views • March 04, 2022
Note: Tha Sick Satanic Pedophiles (And their Servants) are everywere, No one seems to know, No one seems to care...
There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' - Tamara
--
Out of Shadows Official 2020 - The Documentary [11.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
--
Part 1:
Melinda French Gates acknowledged in an interview on Thursday that her divorce from Bill Gates came about in part because of his relationship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/melinda-french-gates-says-jeffrey-135827010.html
--
Part 2.
Melinda French Gates sits down exclusively with "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King for her first wide-ranging interview since divorcing Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. She addresses rumors of Bill Gates' infidelity and interactions with Jeffrey Epstein, and shares details about her ongoing commitment to philanthropy. In a statement to CBS News, Bill Gates said "meeting with Epstein was a mistake that I regret deeply. It was a substantial error in judgment."
355,587 views Mar 3, 2022
CBS Mornings - 2.21M subscribers
https://youtu.be/CTy7P9iEMbg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-SJ6nODDmufqBzPBwCvYvQ
--
Part 3 - Is Melinda Gates a Man?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Melinda+Gates+a+man&;t=h_&iax=videos&ia=videos
Anybody out there think Melinda Gates is a man?
This video makes a strong case.
It also exposes the fact that Bill and Melinda Gates are Satanists.
20,669 viewsMay 13, 2020
Kris Zane
3.59K subscribers
https://youtu.be/qlWCsVOZT-w
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCluuXdTqfRVyLQ_N2gDFtIQ
--
TRANSVESTIGATION: Bill Gates is a WOMAN and Melinda Gates is a MAN!
This video is mirrored from the channel: Wake Up Before Christ Comes.
Please subscribe to her channel and like, share and subscribe. She's done incredible work on this one and my hat's off to her.
The pedophillic satanitic powers-that-shouldn't be are one mentally ill bunch of parasites. Once you have the tools to see who's really a man and who's really a woman the veil will drop from your eyes. Prepare to have your paradigm shattered!
8,181 views May 3, 2020
Red Pill Threads
425 subscribers
https://youtu.be/RmlpeJf4Oo0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp6XoTNp2ov4AdrmPBtBLKA
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
- Does a 'Virus' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer'?
- Du you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
The End of Germ Theory...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
Music: PC game 'Vietcong' Theme Song.
--
Other Sources:
Cult of JAB-JAB, DefundtheControllers, CarChargeBan, VidcoDNAinDoMernaPatent & NatVaxPass [04.03.2022].txt
4,046 views Streamed live 4 hours ago
EntertheStars - 105K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9nS4CwKr6Wo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
--
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Part 21 - The Untold Truth About Nose Swabs [26.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7woDKhcfYpWS/
There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' - Tamara
--
Out of Shadows Official 2020 - The Documentary [11.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
--
Part 1:
Melinda French Gates acknowledged in an interview on Thursday that her divorce from Bill Gates came about in part because of his relationship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/melinda-french-gates-says-jeffrey-135827010.html
--
Part 2.
Melinda French Gates sits down exclusively with "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King for her first wide-ranging interview since divorcing Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. She addresses rumors of Bill Gates' infidelity and interactions with Jeffrey Epstein, and shares details about her ongoing commitment to philanthropy. In a statement to CBS News, Bill Gates said "meeting with Epstein was a mistake that I regret deeply. It was a substantial error in judgment."
355,587 views Mar 3, 2022
CBS Mornings - 2.21M subscribers
https://youtu.be/CTy7P9iEMbg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-SJ6nODDmufqBzPBwCvYvQ
--
Part 3 - Is Melinda Gates a Man?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Melinda+Gates+a+man&;t=h_&iax=videos&ia=videos
Anybody out there think Melinda Gates is a man?
This video makes a strong case.
It also exposes the fact that Bill and Melinda Gates are Satanists.
20,669 viewsMay 13, 2020
Kris Zane
3.59K subscribers
https://youtu.be/qlWCsVOZT-w
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCluuXdTqfRVyLQ_N2gDFtIQ
--
TRANSVESTIGATION: Bill Gates is a WOMAN and Melinda Gates is a MAN!
This video is mirrored from the channel: Wake Up Before Christ Comes.
Please subscribe to her channel and like, share and subscribe. She's done incredible work on this one and my hat's off to her.
The pedophillic satanitic powers-that-shouldn't be are one mentally ill bunch of parasites. Once you have the tools to see who's really a man and who's really a woman the veil will drop from your eyes. Prepare to have your paradigm shattered!
8,181 views May 3, 2020
Red Pill Threads
425 subscribers
https://youtu.be/RmlpeJf4Oo0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp6XoTNp2ov4AdrmPBtBLKA
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
- Does a 'Virus' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer'?
- Du you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
The End of Germ Theory...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
Music: PC game 'Vietcong' Theme Song.
--
Other Sources:
Cult of JAB-JAB, DefundtheControllers, CarChargeBan, VidcoDNAinDoMernaPatent & NatVaxPass [04.03.2022].txt
4,046 views Streamed live 4 hours ago
EntertheStars - 105K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9nS4CwKr6Wo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
--
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Part 21 - The Untold Truth About Nose Swabs [26.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7woDKhcfYpWS/
Keywords
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