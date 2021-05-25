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65) Qual a posição da maioria dos cientistas sobre o EMF/5G
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Lennart Hardell (nascido em 1944) é um oncologista sueco e Professor do Hospital Universitário de Örebro, em Örebro, Suécia: https://lennarthardellenglish.wordpress.com/
Créditos / credits to:
Vídeo e informação da Environmental Health Trust
Dr. Hardell The Majority of Scientist Are Opposed to 5G Until Safety is Shown
04/06/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qumf8L4n0N4
Fontes: kiirgusinfo.ee em https://ehtrust.org/letter-from-dr-lennart-hardell-on-conflicts-of-interest-misrepresentation-of-science-and-martin-roosli/
APELO EMF DE CIENTISTAS: https://www.emfscientist.org/
Mais: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/apelos.html
RECOMENDA-SE:
O estudo epidemiológico “Sinal de Moscovo”, 40 anos depois em: Avaliações sobre Saúde Ambiental, Volume 34, Edição 1 (2019): https://www.degruyter.com/view/journals/reveh/34/1/article-p13.xml | https://doi.org/10.1515/reveh-2018-0061
Reportagem antiga da CNN: https://www.brighteon.com/aa8dd2ee-b21c-44a1-8cc7-3db3a33e5a58
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
Créditos / credits to:
Vídeo e informação da Environmental Health Trust
Dr. Hardell The Majority of Scientist Are Opposed to 5G Until Safety is Shown
04/06/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qumf8L4n0N4
Fontes: kiirgusinfo.ee em https://ehtrust.org/letter-from-dr-lennart-hardell-on-conflicts-of-interest-misrepresentation-of-science-and-martin-roosli/
APELO EMF DE CIENTISTAS: https://www.emfscientist.org/
Mais: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/apelos.html
RECOMENDA-SE:
O estudo epidemiológico “Sinal de Moscovo”, 40 anos depois em: Avaliações sobre Saúde Ambiental, Volume 34, Edição 1 (2019): https://www.degruyter.com/view/journals/reveh/34/1/article-p13.xml | https://doi.org/10.1515/reveh-2018-0061
Reportagem antiga da CNN: https://www.brighteon.com/aa8dd2ee-b21c-44a1-8cc7-3db3a33e5a58
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
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