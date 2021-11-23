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I can send cheap ivermectin from Thailand
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77 views • November 23, 2021
1. Imagine...STILL...thinking this is all about a virus and not a globalist takeover. LeeLee on Infowars
https://www.brighteon.com/655809cb-5321-4f72-a9fc-dd55a352e8d0
2. Vaxx + Murder = Dead parents: Medical murder killed mom, vaxx killed dad
https://www.brighteon.com/a53b8e4a-9872-4fdb-b193-cc56c3847d15
3. Bombshell Senate Panel Testimony: AN AVALANCHE of Pfizer Vaccine Injury Reports. Victims are not believed.
https://www.brighteon.com/b20d0c1a-031c-4777-a0fc-1fa8fb49e2d4
4. NZ HEALTH MINISTER: “UNVAXXED... WE WILL HUNT YOU DOWN AND WE WILL FIND YOU” ANOTHER CRIMINAL FOR THE GALLOWS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eb7DXmCx5UjG/
5. PRIEST "DIES SUDDENLY" DURING LIVE STREAM AFTER GETTING VACCINATED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J3uNbo2m00q3/
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/655809cb-5321-4f72-a9fc-dd55a352e8d0
2. Vaxx + Murder = Dead parents: Medical murder killed mom, vaxx killed dad
https://www.brighteon.com/a53b8e4a-9872-4fdb-b193-cc56c3847d15
3. Bombshell Senate Panel Testimony: AN AVALANCHE of Pfizer Vaccine Injury Reports. Victims are not believed.
https://www.brighteon.com/b20d0c1a-031c-4777-a0fc-1fa8fb49e2d4
4. NZ HEALTH MINISTER: “UNVAXXED... WE WILL HUNT YOU DOWN AND WE WILL FIND YOU” ANOTHER CRIMINAL FOR THE GALLOWS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eb7DXmCx5UjG/
5. PRIEST "DIES SUDDENLY" DURING LIVE STREAM AFTER GETTING VACCINATED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J3uNbo2m00q3/
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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