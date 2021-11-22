Bombshell Senate Panel Testimony: AN AVALANCHE of Pfizer Vaccine Injury Reports

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Attorney Aaron Siri recently released the first batch of subpoenaed documents from the FDA on Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. The documents reveal that in the first few months of this year there were already 158,893 Adverse Events recording including 25,957 nervous system disorders.
Files can be downloaded here - https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/