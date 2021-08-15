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PCR发明家称Fauci为欺诈 PCR inventor says Fauci is a fraud [ gtv.org ]
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61 views • August 15, 2021
PCR发明家称Fauci为欺诈 PCR inventor says Fauci is a fraud , [gtv.org] ,
SOURCE - https://gtv.org/video/id=60504466527b920e2d833338 ,
Extra info : https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/x-files ,
Tags : fauci, gtv org, inventor says fauci is a fraud, pcr test,
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My Website : https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/x-files ,
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https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/s/secrets-of-war-japan-the-invasion-china-korea-japan-wuhan-cn , Extra info : https://www.brighteon.com/d23f3134-a899-40e9-b0ba-5af57bb28d8e , Plandemic InDoctornation -Clip04- Where did the coronavirus originate and how has the media spread it ,
SOURCE - https://gtv.org/video/id=60504466527b920e2d833338 ,
Extra info : https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/x-files ,
Tags : fauci, gtv org, inventor says fauci is a fraud, pcr test,
=
My Website : https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/x-files ,
-- https://support.brighteon.com/donate.html --
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https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/s/secrets-of-war-japan-the-invasion-china-korea-japan-wuhan-cn , Extra info : https://www.brighteon.com/d23f3134-a899-40e9-b0ba-5af57bb28d8e , Plandemic InDoctornation -Clip04- Where did the coronavirus originate and how has the media spread it ,
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