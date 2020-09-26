Plandemic InDoctornation -Clip04- Where did the coronavirus originate and how has the media spread it

This new FEATURE LENGTH PIECE is the most revelatory film on what is driving the vaccine agenda, the various roles of the WHO, Bill Gates, Tedros Adhanom, Anthony Fauci and more.

Going deep into what is really happening with mainstream media, Silicon Valley tech giants, big pharma and our health protection agencies, Mikki’s new film finally connects the dots…

… And we are excited to be able to share this with you…



A number of clips from this groundbreaking interview are now available. Spread the word and defend our human rights!



1. The Event ‘201’

2. The Backstory Behind The Judy Mikovits Interview

3. Interview With David E. Martin “Turning Coronavirus From A Pathogen To Profit”

4. Where Did The Coronavirus Originate And How Was The Media Spread It

5. How Does Google And Other Silicon Valley Companies Control The Narrative

6. Should We Trust Our So Called ‘Fact Checkers’

7. Power Hungry People Controlling The Narrative, The So Called ‘Mocking Bird’

8. How The Media Targets Whistleblowers

9. The Out Break Of Coronavirus Was Predicted Long Before The ‘201 Event’

10. Leadership Is Compromised By Merits Of Influence Rather Than Qualities

11. Why We Will Never Be Able To Fix Our Medical Care System

12. Who Is Bill Gates And What Eruption Has He Caused

13. ‘The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act’

14. From Microsoft To Creating A Vaccine, How Is Gates Involved With Epstein

15. A Vaccine Or A Population Management Story

16. Stand Up To The Conspiring Parties To Reclaim Your Humanity!

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