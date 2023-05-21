WE ARE READY RALLY - Coolangatta/Tweed Heads, Australia. 20 May 2023 - Dylan Oakley.

At the We Are Ready Rally in Coolangatta - Tweed Heads, Australia. 20th May, 2023.
On the imaginary line between the two imaginary, corrupt and illegitimate states of Queensland and New South Wales.
A teacher of 23 years, Dylan Oakley decided he wanted no part of it after the Globalists run Covaids Plandemic basically ruined his career, like it did to so many others.
But he didn't take it lying down. Dylan is very active in the push back, speaking and attending at all the local rallies, and has deep faith in Jesus Christ and the Creator.
Dylan also sells honey, real organic honey not that poisoned crap they sell in the mainstream supermarkets. Oaks Freedom Honey.
You can find him here - https://rumble.com/c/FreedomHasAVoice
- t.me/FreedomHasAVoice
- https://www.facebook.com/FreedomHasAVoice
- redbubble.com/people/OaksFreedomShop
Next up...Kevin Loughrey
Join Roobs Flyers:
http://roobsflyers.com/
Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs
Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers
Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.