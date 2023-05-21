WE ARE READY RALLY - Coolangatta/Tweed Heads, Australia. 20 May 2023 - Dylan Oakley.

At the We Are Ready Rally in Coolangatta - Tweed Heads, Australia. 20th May, 2023.





On the imaginary line between the two imaginary, corrupt and illegitimate states of Queensland and New South Wales.





A teacher of 23 years, Dylan Oakley decided he wanted no part of it after the Globalists run Covaids Plandemic basically ruined his career, like it did to so many others.





But he didn't take it lying down. Dylan is very active in the push back, speaking and attending at all the local rallies, and has deep faith in Jesus Christ and the Creator.





Dylan also sells honey, real organic honey not that poisoned crap they sell in the mainstream supermarkets. Oaks Freedom Honey.





You can find him here - https://rumble.com/c/FreedomHasAVoice

- t.me/FreedomHasAVoice

- https://www.facebook.com/FreedomHasAVoice

- redbubble.com/people/OaksFreedomShop





Next up...Kevin Loughrey





Join Roobs Flyers:





http://roobsflyers.com/





Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers





Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers





Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs





Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0





Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/





Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08





Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs





Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine





Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers





Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library





Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.





The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.





All rights reserved.