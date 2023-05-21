Create New Account
WE ARE READY RALLY - Coolangatta/Tweed Heads, Australia. 20 May 2023 - Dylan Oakley.
Roobs Flyers
Published Yesterday

At the We Are Ready Rally in Coolangatta - Tweed Heads, Australia. 20th May, 2023.


On the imaginary line between the two imaginary, corrupt and illegitimate states of Queensland and New South Wales.


A teacher of 23 years, Dylan Oakley decided he wanted no part of it after the Globalists run Covaids Plandemic basically ruined his career, like it did to so many others.


But he didn't take it lying down. Dylan is very active in the push back, speaking and attending at all the local rallies, and has deep faith in Jesus Christ and the Creator.


Dylan also sells honey, real organic honey not that poisoned crap they sell in the mainstream supermarkets. Oaks Freedom Honey.


You can find him here - https://rumble.com/c/FreedomHasAVoice

                                        - t.me/FreedomHasAVoice

                                        - https://www.facebook.com/FreedomHasAVoice

                                        - redbubble.com/people/OaksFreedomShop


Next up...Kevin Loughrey


Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.


