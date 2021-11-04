NWO parrots repeating same mantra, a new normal.

1. A new normal. Listen to the NWO-parrots repeating their mantra. Max Igan [Prepare yourself for what's coming]2. PATRIOT PURGE PART 3 Tucker Carlson. Democrats tried hard to stop this.3. Obviously this doctor went off script and was actually saving patients instead of killing them. We can't have that now can we. He got fired for the crime of curing patients with a lifesaving medicine. Thats not allowed in communist Canada.4. ALEX NEWMAN WITH DR. BRADLEY MEYER - DOCTOR FIRED FOR GIVING PATIENTS FACTS ABOUT COVID INJECTION AND GIVING THEM IVERMECTIN.5. Jacinda Ardern announced that New Zealand will be divided into two classes of people. The Vaxxed, who will have some freedoms, vs the Unvaxxed, who will have NONE. Ardern also said the government will be the ONLY source of "truth" from here moving forward, and that any and all other information is not to be considered credible.You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665