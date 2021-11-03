DOCTOR FIRED FOR GIVING COVID PATIENTS IVERMECTIN

Fat News. Obviously this doctor went off script and was actually saving patients instead of killing them. We can't have that now can we. We will never kill off 8 plus million people that way will we? Bastards. Here are some more bastards doing things they should not be doing and getting outed:Tesla car battery explodes in traffic in Florida. Looks like a car bomb went off. Blows car in half.Former Employee/Whistleblower Says FEMA Will Kill You Humanely. And There Are Two Different Ways!There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.The groups that have been exempted from getting the vaccine: THIS WILL ASTOUND YOU