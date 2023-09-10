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911 Twin Towers Built To Fall - How They Did It: Pre-Planted Explosives, Thermite Steel-Cutters, Drop Into Basement - Never Forget
Luke2136
Luke2136
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116 views • September 10, 2023

911 A Controlled Demolition How They Did It - Pre-Planted Explosives, Thermite Steel-Cutting Charges, Dropped Into Blown-Out Basement

Part 1. Demolitions 1:55

Part 2. Pre-Collapse Sub-Basement Explosions 4:30

Part 3. The Slurry Walls 8:15

Part 4. The Demolition Industry 13:28

Part 5. WTC Demolitions 15:50

Video is a selection of clips from a full length 90 min. documentary. Full length video: a powerful compilation of "demolition" facts and information on the building's construction proving that the collapse of the 'Twin Towers' on 9-11-01 absolutely could not happen except for a controlled demolition. Definitely worth viewing in it's entirety.

*Note: This an older video - it does not enter into the question of no planes vs. planes. The important thing on that point is to understand that this really is a secondary issue. To get caught up in that debate can distract from the one fact that settles the issue forever - that 911 was an obvious controlled demolition. The reality is planes or no planes it makes no difference - the 911 buildings were imploded by pre-planted explosives and thermite/thermate-type steel-cutting charges. Ultimately that is the only thing necessary to prove. Once that is proven all other questions/issues are secondary.

Full length video [90 mins] Brighteon: 911 Mysteries: Demolitions

***About the actual collapsing - very apparently the buildings were built to be taken down as 911 evidently planned to the day from the start..

- crawl spaces throughout the structure and in-between all floors to make wiring it up easy..

..anything that was concrete was blown up and turned into massive clouds of 'concrete powder'..

..down into the blown out basement i.e. 'bathtub' - there were fires that continued to burn white-hot for months underground never explained - perhaps helped along the whole time to make the 'clean up' easy as could be - what they eventually pulled out of that deep burning pit no one ever saw - it was all loaded on barges under security and out to sea it went - no one saw it, no one knows what was done with it after that..

 source: https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2015/11/911-undeniable-reality-compelling-90.html


Keywords
false flag911no planestwin towersbuilding 7controlled demolitionthermite
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