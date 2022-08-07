9/11 Mysteries: Demolition Job Controlled Implosion [Best 911 Vid 90 Min.]

(About the best overall 911 video out there - we think)

The video is titled "9/11 Mysteries: Demolitions"

This particular video is a powerful compilation of "demolition" facts and information on the building's construction proving that the collapse of the 'Twin Towers' on 9-11-01 could not happen except for a controlled demolition - and for that reason worth viewing in it's entirety [2x-3x].

Note on planes vs. no planes to any who have made the effort to research the topic: This an older video - it does not enter into the question of no planes vs. planes. The important thing on that point is to understand that it really is a secondary issue. To get caught up in that debate can distract from the one fact that settles the issue forever - that 911 was an obvious controlled demolition. The reality is planes or no planes it makes no difference - the 911 buildings were imploded by pre-planted explosives and thermite/thermate-type steel-cutting charges. Ultimately that is the only thing that matters. Once that is proven all other questions/issues are secondary.

26:25 "Explosives had to have been breaking the joints ahead of the falling rubble"

29:05 "The one from the top which was actually seconds after...uh...was heard very far away...the one at the basement was pretty loud and you felt your actual feet moving with the floor..."

https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2015/11/911-undeniable-reality-compelling-90.html