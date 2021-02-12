© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Digital Archive: I, Pet Goat II (2012) & I, Pet Goat III (2021)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
637 views • February 12, 2021
Digital Archive: I, Pet Goat II & I, Pet Goat III
I, Pet Goat II is a 2012 Canadian animated short film written, directed, produced and edited by Louis Lefebvre. The film features a commentary on American society and politics, particularly covering presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, with allusions to Osama bin Laden, the War on Terror, Biblical theology, and Arabian imagery in a post-apocalyptic setting. The title is a reference to The Pet Goat (often erroneously referred to as My Pet Goat), the book President Bush read to children at Emma Booker School in Sarasota, Florida at the time of the September 11 attacks which ends stating "more to come". The film is known for its strong use of cryptic symbolism.
See the video on this channel titled: "George W. Bush 9/11 Alibi Cover Story"
Link: https://www.brighteon.com/3a45a548-c62d-4585-8cb3-387f3dd2fd97
The Cover Story ALIBI: MacDill AFB 9/11 War Games HQ & Emma E. Booker Masonic Destruction Ritual
The two locations are less than a hour drive from each other. I totally believe the visit to the school was a great alibi “cover story” for the reason George W. Bush was in Sarasota/Tampa area. MacDill AFB was where the 32 leased USAF Boeing KC-46 Tankers (767’s) were stationed and flown my remote control.
MacDill Air Force Base 9/11 War Games HQ (German Military Remote Drone Pilots at MacDill) & Emma E. Booker Elementary School (Kite, Hit, Steel, Plane, Must & The Pet Goat story a total Masonic Destruction Ritual performance).
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
I, Pet Goat II is a 2012 Canadian animated short film written, directed, produced and edited by Louis Lefebvre. The film features a commentary on American society and politics, particularly covering presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, with allusions to Osama bin Laden, the War on Terror, Biblical theology, and Arabian imagery in a post-apocalyptic setting. The title is a reference to The Pet Goat (often erroneously referred to as My Pet Goat), the book President Bush read to children at Emma Booker School in Sarasota, Florida at the time of the September 11 attacks which ends stating "more to come". The film is known for its strong use of cryptic symbolism.
See the video on this channel titled: "George W. Bush 9/11 Alibi Cover Story"
Link: https://www.brighteon.com/3a45a548-c62d-4585-8cb3-387f3dd2fd97
The Cover Story ALIBI: MacDill AFB 9/11 War Games HQ & Emma E. Booker Masonic Destruction Ritual
The two locations are less than a hour drive from each other. I totally believe the visit to the school was a great alibi “cover story” for the reason George W. Bush was in Sarasota/Tampa area. MacDill AFB was where the 32 leased USAF Boeing KC-46 Tankers (767’s) were stationed and flown my remote control.
MacDill Air Force Base 9/11 War Games HQ (German Military Remote Drone Pilots at MacDill) & Emma E. Booker Elementary School (Kite, Hit, Steel, Plane, Must & The Pet Goat story a total Masonic Destruction Ritual performance).
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.