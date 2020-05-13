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The Cover Story ALIBI: MacDill AFB 9/11 War Games HQ & Emma E. Booker Masonic Destruction Ritual
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256 views • May 13, 2020
• The Cover Story ALIBI: September 11, 2001 location of George W. Bush
• MacDill Air Force Base 9/11 War Games HQ (Remote Drone Pilots) & Emma E.
Booker (Kite, Hit, Steel, Plane, Must & The Pet Goat story a total Masonic
Destruction Ritual performance).
• George W. Bush = 47 (Chaldean), 58 (Full Reduction) "Go by & Professional
Signature Name"
• George Walker Bush = 147 (Jewish Ordinal) "Full Birth Name"
• Emma E. Booker School = 211 (ALW Kabbalah)
• Kite, Hit, Steel, Plane, Must = 303 (Reverse Ordinal)
• Kite, Hit, Steel, Plane, Must = 84 (Full Reduction)
• Kite, Hit, Steel, Plane, Must = 999 (Satanic)
• This WAS a "Masonic Destruction Ritual" = 303 (English Ordinal)
• Masonic Destruction Rituals = 322 (English Ordinal)
• Military Intelligence 322 (ALW Kabbalah)
• Germans = 322 (Satanic)
• Judaism = 322 (Satanic)
• Emma E. Booker Elementary School (NWO Masonic Cabal using the children in a
sick Masonic Destruction Ritual).
The two locations are less than a hour drive from each other. I totally believe the visit to the school was a great alibi "cover story" for the reason George W. Bush was in Sarasota/Tampa area. MacDill AFB was where the 32 leased USAF Boeing KC-46 Tankers (767's) were stationed and flown my remote control.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Follow on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/truthernetworks
• MacDill Air Force Base 9/11 War Games HQ (Remote Drone Pilots) & Emma E.
Booker (Kite, Hit, Steel, Plane, Must & The Pet Goat story a total Masonic
Destruction Ritual performance).
• George W. Bush = 47 (Chaldean), 58 (Full Reduction) "Go by & Professional
Signature Name"
• George Walker Bush = 147 (Jewish Ordinal) "Full Birth Name"
• Emma E. Booker School = 211 (ALW Kabbalah)
• Kite, Hit, Steel, Plane, Must = 303 (Reverse Ordinal)
• Kite, Hit, Steel, Plane, Must = 84 (Full Reduction)
• Kite, Hit, Steel, Plane, Must = 999 (Satanic)
• This WAS a "Masonic Destruction Ritual" = 303 (English Ordinal)
• Masonic Destruction Rituals = 322 (English Ordinal)
• Military Intelligence 322 (ALW Kabbalah)
• Germans = 322 (Satanic)
• Judaism = 322 (Satanic)
• Emma E. Booker Elementary School (NWO Masonic Cabal using the children in a
sick Masonic Destruction Ritual).
The two locations are less than a hour drive from each other. I totally believe the visit to the school was a great alibi "cover story" for the reason George W. Bush was in Sarasota/Tampa area. MacDill AFB was where the 32 leased USAF Boeing KC-46 Tankers (767's) were stationed and flown my remote control.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Follow on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/truthernetworks
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