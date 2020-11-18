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Authorized OSHA PPE Expert Clarifies Mask Misconceptions
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78 views • November 18, 2020
Authorized Occupational Safety And Health Administration Personal Protective Equipment Expert - Tammy Herrema Clark Clarifies Mask Misconceptions.
Coronavirus - What To Do
https://www.brighteon.com/3ea04d4f-150a-461f-871d-ab2734bc716b
By the way, I did NOT put the keywords in the order that they are. Brighteon did. They are in on the "agenda" if you get my drift. Not to mention they will not let a person consolidate videos within a playlist. I am not a fan of brighteon.
Coronavirus - What To Do
https://www.brighteon.com/3ea04d4f-150a-461f-871d-ab2734bc716b
By the way, I did NOT put the keywords in the order that they are. Brighteon did. They are in on the "agenda" if you get my drift. Not to mention they will not let a person consolidate videos within a playlist. I am not a fan of brighteon.
Keywords
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