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When Big Pharma Intentionally Sold AIDS Contaminated Blood Worldwide.
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90 views • December 05, 2021
1. COVID IS A COVER STORY FOR A MASSIVE HUMAN CULL - NEW VIDEO FROM MAX IGAN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d4mZINB9YK0T/
2. As many of you well know, the Omicron Virus and whatever follows is merely a trojan horse to undermine the freedoms of western civilization, regardless of the fact that initial reports deemed the Omicron virus as mild.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/totalitarians-mandate-tyranny-worldwide/
3. How Big Pharma Uses Fauci and the Media to Murder Americans. This dr. Mengele is a coldblooded heartless murderer that should be executed with poison.
https://www.brighteon.com/62866e34-7c0b-4c8a-a5ed-dfbc3fb2b33a
4. PLEA TO PRESIDENT TRUMP, SENIOR COVID ADVISOR, TRUMP MUST DENOUNCE MANDATES. TRUMP TOOK THE SIDE OF GATES AND FAUCI. ANOTHER BIG MISTAKE BY HIM.
https://www.brighteon.com/9ef97a63-3124-4a44-b154-fd427d7202dc
5. Blood Sacrifice: When Big Pharma Intentionally Sold AIDS Contaminated Blood Worldwide. The Clintons and dr. Mengele-Fauci were heavily involved.
https://www.brighteon.com/1634839e-15c4-4e1b-b02c-bc7648bfa2e3
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d4mZINB9YK0T/
2. As many of you well know, the Omicron Virus and whatever follows is merely a trojan horse to undermine the freedoms of western civilization, regardless of the fact that initial reports deemed the Omicron virus as mild.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/totalitarians-mandate-tyranny-worldwide/
3. How Big Pharma Uses Fauci and the Media to Murder Americans. This dr. Mengele is a coldblooded heartless murderer that should be executed with poison.
https://www.brighteon.com/62866e34-7c0b-4c8a-a5ed-dfbc3fb2b33a
4. PLEA TO PRESIDENT TRUMP, SENIOR COVID ADVISOR, TRUMP MUST DENOUNCE MANDATES. TRUMP TOOK THE SIDE OF GATES AND FAUCI. ANOTHER BIG MISTAKE BY HIM.
https://www.brighteon.com/9ef97a63-3124-4a44-b154-fd427d7202dc
5. Blood Sacrifice: When Big Pharma Intentionally Sold AIDS Contaminated Blood Worldwide. The Clintons and dr. Mengele-Fauci were heavily involved.
https://www.brighteon.com/1634839e-15c4-4e1b-b02c-bc7648bfa2e3
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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