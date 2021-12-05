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When Big Pharma Intentionally Sold AIDS Contaminated Blood Worldwide.
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
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90 views • December 05, 2021
1. COVID IS A COVER STORY FOR A MASSIVE HUMAN CULL - NEW VIDEO FROM MAX IGAN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d4mZINB9YK0T/
2. As many of you well know, the Omicron Virus and whatever follows is merely a trojan horse to undermine the freedoms of western civilization, regardless of the fact that initial reports deemed the Omicron virus as mild.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/totalitarians-mandate-tyranny-worldwide/
3. How Big Pharma Uses Fauci and the Media to Murder Americans. This dr. Mengele is a coldblooded heartless murderer that should be executed with poison.
https://www.brighteon.com/62866e34-7c0b-4c8a-a5ed-dfbc3fb2b33a
4. PLEA TO PRESIDENT TRUMP, SENIOR COVID ADVISOR, TRUMP MUST DENOUNCE MANDATES. TRUMP TOOK THE SIDE OF GATES AND FAUCI. ANOTHER BIG MISTAKE BY HIM.
https://www.brighteon.com/9ef97a63-3124-4a44-b154-fd427d7202dc
5. Blood Sacrifice: When Big Pharma Intentionally Sold AIDS Contaminated Blood Worldwide. The Clintons and dr. Mengele-Fauci were heavily involved.
https://www.brighteon.com/1634839e-15c4-4e1b-b02c-bc7648bfa2e3
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy