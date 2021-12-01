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Blood Sacrifice: When Big Pharma Intentionally Sold AIDS Contaminated Blood Worldwide
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34 views • December 01, 2021
A Tale of Tainted Blood
Blood Money and Blood Sacrifice
Bayer, a global giant in the Big Pharma industrial-complex, has been involved in some of the most heinous crimes in human history. I submit this as evidence that these corporations cannot be trusted. Along with numerous governments around the world, Bayer sold and distributed contaminated or tainted blood products to hemophiliacs and others in need all over the planet.
Sources Cited:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MXhMH7w9Mq0
https://read.qxmd.com/read/24785997/blood-money-bayer-s-inventory-of-hiv-contaminated-blood-products-and-third-world-hemophiliacs
https://www.industrydocuments.ucsf.edu/drug/results/#q=collection%3A%22Blood%20Products%20Litigation%20Documents%22&;col=%5B%22blood%22%5D&h=%7B%22hideDuplicates%22%3Afalse%2C%22hideFolders%22%3Afalse%2C%22hidePrivileged%22%3Afalse%2C%22hideConfidential%22%3Afalse%2C%22hideCopyright%22%3Afalse%7D&subsite=drug&cache=true&count=59
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Contaminated_haemophilia_blood_products
https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/news/contaminated-blood/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WjkoarmFoIY
https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/midlands-news/infected-hiv-age-of-5-16608054
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XOp5mTmAUr8
https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/contaminated-blood-scandal-was-avoidable_uk_5ba4f843e4b0181540dc5694
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/bayer-admits-it-paid-millions-in-hiv-infection-cases-just-not-in-english/
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2003/may/23/aids.suzannegoldenberg
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/bayer-accused-of-involvement-in-nazi-medical-experiments-on-jews-1.154523
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1999-feb-18-mn-9173-story.html
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24785997/
Standard Disclaimer: None of this information is intended to replace your consultation with your own physician regarding medical matters. All sources cited, all data used, all images, and videos played belong in their entirety to their original creators and I make no claims to ownership over those. All information used is strictly for the purposes of education, commentary, criticism, news reporting, and review.
Disclaimer: All sounds, images, and information used are protected under the safe harbor of fair use for education, commentary, criticism, education, and reporting purposes. Any and all concerns should be addressed directly to me and I will rectify the situation as quickly as is reasonably possible.
Blood Money and Blood Sacrifice
Bayer, a global giant in the Big Pharma industrial-complex, has been involved in some of the most heinous crimes in human history. I submit this as evidence that these corporations cannot be trusted. Along with numerous governments around the world, Bayer sold and distributed contaminated or tainted blood products to hemophiliacs and others in need all over the planet.
Sources Cited:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MXhMH7w9Mq0
https://read.qxmd.com/read/24785997/blood-money-bayer-s-inventory-of-hiv-contaminated-blood-products-and-third-world-hemophiliacs
https://www.industrydocuments.ucsf.edu/drug/results/#q=collection%3A%22Blood%20Products%20Litigation%20Documents%22&;col=%5B%22blood%22%5D&h=%7B%22hideDuplicates%22%3Afalse%2C%22hideFolders%22%3Afalse%2C%22hidePrivileged%22%3Afalse%2C%22hideConfidential%22%3Afalse%2C%22hideCopyright%22%3Afalse%7D&subsite=drug&cache=true&count=59
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Contaminated_haemophilia_blood_products
https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/news/contaminated-blood/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WjkoarmFoIY
https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/midlands-news/infected-hiv-age-of-5-16608054
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XOp5mTmAUr8
https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/contaminated-blood-scandal-was-avoidable_uk_5ba4f843e4b0181540dc5694
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/bayer-admits-it-paid-millions-in-hiv-infection-cases-just-not-in-english/
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2003/may/23/aids.suzannegoldenberg
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/bayer-accused-of-involvement-in-nazi-medical-experiments-on-jews-1.154523
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1999-feb-18-mn-9173-story.html
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24785997/
Standard Disclaimer: None of this information is intended to replace your consultation with your own physician regarding medical matters. All sources cited, all data used, all images, and videos played belong in their entirety to their original creators and I make no claims to ownership over those. All information used is strictly for the purposes of education, commentary, criticism, news reporting, and review.
Disclaimer: All sounds, images, and information used are protected under the safe harbor of fair use for education, commentary, criticism, education, and reporting purposes. Any and all concerns should be addressed directly to me and I will rectify the situation as quickly as is reasonably possible.
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