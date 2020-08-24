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The Goal Of This World Is To Deceive You Into Giving Up Your Birthright For A False Reality
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21 views • August 24, 2020
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Title: Born into a false reality
Also go check out my other video here: https://www.brighteon.com/176f9f46-8e72-4ee5-9a48-3393117281d1
It talks about the subconscious social engineering of the brain thru television and the deliberate dumbing down of humanity
Title: Born into a false reality
Also go check out my other video here: https://www.brighteon.com/176f9f46-8e72-4ee5-9a48-3393117281d1
It talks about the subconscious social engineering of the brain thru television and the deliberate dumbing down of humanity
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