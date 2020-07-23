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Tv Is Used For Sorcery Mind Control And The Deliberate Dumbing Down Of Humanity
VoiceForTruth
VoiceForTruth
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45 views • July 23, 2020
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Title: Ultimate Tv Mind Control Documentary | Media Manipulation

Psychologists, and other scientists are employed in the creation of ads, movies, shows, books, and especially social media in order to grab the subconscious brains attention and steer it into a particular way.
Social media creates 'echo chambers' after learning your thoughts, likes, dislikes, emoji usage, scrolling habits, how much time you spend looking at a certain post, and much more to feed you content to reaffirm your beliefs and manipulate them without your knowledge.
These effects are pronounced even more in children who are absorbing information at a rate much faster than adults. Whatever is put onto a screen becomes ingrained into a childs subconscious and soon becomes their main form of viewing and communicating with the world.
If your child, sibling, cousin, or whomever you interact with has a tv. game station, phone, ipad, or some type of device with a screen, I tell you to watch and observe (without revealing you are observing) how they focus their attention on whats on the screen vs external stimuli.
Now, with the mass rollout of online virtual classrooms, the effects of learning will be further hampered and further harm childrens ability to socialize in a meaningful manner as it will normalize talking with friends over long distance over a screen, almost as if speaking to a computer character in a video game.
If youbhave already, I URGE you to consider honeschooling or finding a place you trust to honeschool them. Let you children/younger siblings interact with other kids as much as you can to build up their people skills and let them value friendship.
Keywords
social mediamind controlpropagandasocial engineeringwitchcrafttechnocracyscientismsorceryscreenstelevisionspuble education
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