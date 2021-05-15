THE BEST HOW TO SKIN A DEER VIDEO BY "THE BEARDED BUTCHER!" (Instructions: 7 Step Process Based On Video Included)! At Brighteon Link Below!How to skin a deer!1.Deer on his back - Getting started with the hind legs of the deer: 0:54Starting with the back of the back legs make a cut, starting just below the lower joint (above the hoof) all the way to the rump. Do the same thing to the other rear leg.2.Use one hand to hold the skin and to apply tension to peel away the skin while the other handuses the knife to ensure that the skin is being separated from the carcass and not taking a layer of tissue with it.3.Breaking the back legs of the deer at the joint: 2:37Make a cut in the bone (scoring the bone and tendon) (2nd joint from bottom), then snap it in half (break the leg in half, at that point).4.Moving to the front legs of the deer: 4:08Make a cut in the bone (scoring the bone and tendon) (2nd joint from bottom), then snap it in half (break the leg in half, at that point).5.Change your gloves: 4:366.Pulling off the deer hide: 5:53Hoist deer up in the air from back legs (back hocks) using a gambrel pulley system. Then start slowly pulling the hide downward, away from the carcass, using your knife when needed. Start in the back, evenly moving around to the front and sides. Cut through the base of the tail area. It’s a lot easier to skin when you have a warm deer carcass.7. You almost always will need your knife to assist you near the neck and head area.You can cut the hide in half down the front of the neck to the jaw, which will make it easier to pull the hide off, to the base of the head. Then cut the head off at the joint (knuckle).THE BEST HOW TO SKIN A DEER VIDEO BY "THE BEARDED BUTCHER!" (Instructions: 7 Step Process Based On Video Included)!