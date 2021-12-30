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Video of government military helicopter shooting at Las Vegas terrorist attack for gun confiscations
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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33 views • December 30, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2021).

Video of Satan Lucifer’s nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite NWO government military helicopter shooting at humans during the Las Vegas terrorist attack to enact gun confiscation laws on the human specie populace

There was one video that Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils and their Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites did not confiscate, and the FBI did not destroy evidence of. It shows a government military helicopter shooting a machine gun at the human specie people, during the Las Vegas false flag terrorist attack by the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families’ global military and FBI terrorists, who have been trying to kill all of us real Christians with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms, and with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons. They cause all the 9.11 World Trade Center and 3.11 Tohoku tidal wave mass satanic ritual sacrifice terrorism, in order to bring in Satan Lucifer’s revived Atlantis returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar elites’ NWO one-world government police state, and take away all human specie’s and humanoid species’ human rights and privacy and private guns using newly created gun control laws based on their own false flag terrorism. As you can see from the video evidence, the same nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar Illuminati NWO Satanist crisis actor disguising as a parent of a dead victim in the Orlando mass shooting is seen disguising as a parent of a dead victim in the Las Vegas mass shooting, using different names, and calling out for the confiscation of all guns from the dumb vulnerable cockroach-level human homo-sapiens specie gun owners, so that they can march off the humans to their Saturnalian Draco reptilian chimera aliens’ servant Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich space fleet Sabbatean Frankist Satanists’ Nazi FEMA holocaust extermination camps, and confiscate their human children as pedophile cannibal Satanist “Planned Parenthood” New Age Wicca witch feminist hidden earth’s matriarchal rulers Isis cult adrenochrome blood-drinking vampire reptilian hybrid lesbian rape prey and reptilian hybrid “gay mafia elite” sodomy prey, and torture them for entertainment by hunting them naked in the Rothschild estate forests as a reptilian hunt, and satanic sacrifice them, and eat them, and decorate their genitals on their basement walls as trophies. The fallen angels’ Atlantis 5,000 year old Monarch Solutions company’s Las Vegas shooters were MK Ultra mind-programmed shapeshifting hybrid super soldiers, who could carry huge numbers of guns by themselves, because they have cybernetic implants. They can also shapeshift using the femtotech nanites DNA rewrite technology. Those humans who saw them had their memories blank-slated with their flash pen technology, and all cameras confiscated. There are always many human witnesses who saw multiple shooters in every single mass shooting false flag terrorism to enact gun control laws to confiscate human guns.

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

See video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/PE3zF8c9fhTO/
See video: https://www.brighteon.com/ae3d7225-34db-4750-89dd-8d6c75e3d3ee

See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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