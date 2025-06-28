P.3 Life in the gutter MVI_4683-7merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/356554d3-8a4b-4198-b0f3-eb78313989b3

Watch P.2a here: https://www.brighteon.com/84b9726a-8cb9-47b6-b0db-e578c091006c

Watch P.2b here: https://www.brighteon.com/fe9cefa3-5279-412d-9563-e7af57ee4236

A job I don’t want to do anymore, but has to be done, failing being able to get, or pay, someone else to do it. And of course, if the roof of this house, and millions more like it, were designed with some practical enlightenment, the job would hardly ever have to be done. What job? Clearing leaves from the gutters. And to top it all off, the electrical wiring standards of the day when this house was built, allow the cabling to sit on the soffit against the gutters, ensuring that spillage from the gutters will spill onto the soffit, wetting the cabling, and thus tripping any safety switches, or starting fires. Well done, experts.



