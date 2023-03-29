P.2b Life in the gutter MVI_0718,20-21,23-5merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/356554d3-8a4b-4198-b0f3-eb78313989b3

Watch P.2a here: https://www.brighteon.com/84b9726a-8cb9-47b6-b0db-e578c091006c

A job I don’t want to do anymore, but has to be done, failing being able to get, or pay, someone else to do it. And of course, if the roof of this house, and millions more like it, were designed with some practical enlightenment, the job would hardly ever have to be done. What job? Clearing leaves from the gutters.