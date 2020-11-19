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EP. 2332A - [CB] PEOPLE CONTROLLED RESET VERSUS TRUMP’S PEOPLE TRANSITION, WATCH WHAT HAPPENS NEXT
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128 views • November 19, 2020
EP. 2332A - [CB] PEOPLE CONTROLLED RESET VERSUS TRUMP’S PEOPLE TRANSITION, WATCH WHAT HAPPENS NEXT. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/adea6cc3-e0f4-4aaf-9400-ce945b562d33 The [DS]/[CB] are moving their agenda forward with the reset, they are preparing the world for what they want. Trump is preparing the transition away from the [CB]/[DS]. Trump has the upperhand, he will use their weapons against them. Published On November 19th, 2020.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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