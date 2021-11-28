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140) Sangramento causado por feixes 5G será imputado ao vírus Marburgo
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17 views • November 28, 2021
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MARK STEELE CHANNEL, [27.11.2021 - 13:04] [ Video ] GATESHEAD MASS MURDER BE THE RESISTANCE - 5G KILL GRID INSTALLED TO CAUSE MASS MURDER - SORE EYES BLEEDING EYES NOSE ETC. - SEE THE RADIATION EFFECTS ON THE VIDEO RECORDING KILLING THE BIRDS AND INSECTS - ECOCIDE ENVIRONMENTAL CRIME - WWW.SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK: https://t.me/marksteele5g/4084
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Grafeno funciona como lâmina de corte, em especial nos vasos sanguíneos:
Nov. 29th, 2021 | Graphene "razor blades" found in the COVID vaccines (Dr. Andreas Noack): https://www.brighteon.com/6a465ba0-862e-4ea5-b68f-544a057d37f5
Has Dr. Noack been killed after publishing his findings about the vaccines?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pEBQm4hCh5cz/
It appears Dr. Noack had "breathing difficulty" after making the graphene hydroxide video and died not long after. Details still scarce. I am sure he will keep fighting with us from over there.
Quick update on Dr. Noack (probable cause of death)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k3P3xIYCHHoY/
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MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
MARK STEELE CHANNEL, [27.11.2021 - 13:04] [ Video ] GATESHEAD MASS MURDER BE THE RESISTANCE - 5G KILL GRID INSTALLED TO CAUSE MASS MURDER - SORE EYES BLEEDING EYES NOSE ETC. - SEE THE RADIATION EFFECTS ON THE VIDEO RECORDING KILLING THE BIRDS AND INSECTS - ECOCIDE ENVIRONMENTAL CRIME - WWW.SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK: https://t.me/marksteele5g/4084
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Grafeno funciona como lâmina de corte, em especial nos vasos sanguíneos:
Nov. 29th, 2021 | Graphene "razor blades" found in the COVID vaccines (Dr. Andreas Noack): https://www.brighteon.com/6a465ba0-862e-4ea5-b68f-544a057d37f5
Has Dr. Noack been killed after publishing his findings about the vaccines?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pEBQm4hCh5cz/
It appears Dr. Noack had "breathing difficulty" after making the graphene hydroxide video and died not long after. Details still scarce. I am sure he will keep fighting with us from over there.
Quick update on Dr. Noack (probable cause of death)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k3P3xIYCHHoY/
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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