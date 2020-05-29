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Robert F Kennedy Jr “The Rest of the Story” Statement on Vaccines (Oct 2015)
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76 views • May 29, 2020
Our good friend, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom we affectionately call “Bobby,” was invited by Minister Louis Farrakhan to speak at the Million Man March Anniversary in October 2015. This is a clip of his COMPLETE message warning us of the corruption that is running rampant in the vaccine industry.
There are videos that have been circulated that have EDITED this video to mischaracterize Bobby’s position on vaccines and even his stance on race relations. Watch this entire video to set the record straight. Also, if you’d like to see an amazing TTAV 2020 Vaccine Roundtable with Bobby and other vaccine experts, check out these links:
TTAV 2020 Vaccine Round Table:
Part 1 - https://www.brighteon.com/99fbfe23-3378-440d-a24d-27a87cc299dc
Part 2 - https://www.brighteon.com/62efc8d6-6954-4a95-966c-936e771fe9e5
Thanks for standing with us and for sharing this video information far and wide. Together, we are changing the world for our children and future generations.
There are videos that have been circulated that have EDITED this video to mischaracterize Bobby’s position on vaccines and even his stance on race relations. Watch this entire video to set the record straight. Also, if you’d like to see an amazing TTAV 2020 Vaccine Roundtable with Bobby and other vaccine experts, check out these links:
TTAV 2020 Vaccine Round Table:
Part 1 - https://www.brighteon.com/99fbfe23-3378-440d-a24d-27a87cc299dc
Part 2 - https://www.brighteon.com/62efc8d6-6954-4a95-966c-936e771fe9e5
Thanks for standing with us and for sharing this video information far and wide. Together, we are changing the world for our children and future generations.
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