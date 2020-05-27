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TTAV2020 "Vaccine Roundtable" (Part 1)
The Truth About Cancer
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211 views • May 27, 2020
Ty & Charlene discuss vaccines, COVID-19, quarantine, and our constitutional rights with Dr. Andrew Wakefield, Robert F Kennedy Jr, Dr. Rashid Buttar, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Del Bigtree, and Dr. Judy Mikovits.

The risks of vaccines are very real, and parents are allowed to question their safety. This documentary discusses the science and history behind the vaccine industry... Sign-up now to be informed of the remaining broadcast schedule & when we broadcast all episodes for free again. ➡️ https://bit.ly/ttav-2020-trailer
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Our mission is to save lives by sharing the truth with the world. Our children, and your children, and future generations are the target of our mission. We will never stop fighting to protect our health freedom - and all our FREEDOMS!

But we’re not Big Pharma (with deep pockets) and we don’t have advertisers. Much like PBS, we need your support to continue broadcasting free information to the world and continue saving lives.

That’s why we are asking you to join the movement and support our mission by owning The Truth About Vaccines 2020. ➡️ https://bit.ly/Support-TTAV-2020
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healthvaccinespoliticsmedicinethetruthaboutvaccinesttavcurrenteventscoronaviruscovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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