© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Calcium Hypochlorite (MMS 2): How I Make and Take this Powerful Medicine (which turns to Hypochlorous Acid)
Follow
12
Share
Report
2461 views • July 15, 2021
Although it may be difficult to believe, a $8 bag of this will last you almost a year and it is known to knock out just about every disease and ailment known to man. All you need is some geltab capsules because the powdered form of it needs to be delivered directly to your stomach (avoiding the touching of your throat and mouth). This is one of those hidden gems that is in plain sight and can only be discovered through study and discernment from what is truthful healthcare information and what is misinformation. It is used as a part of the Protocol 2000 (with MMS) as well as a stand-alone medicine with the Protocol 4000.
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide and Calcium Hypochlorite as medicine Below...
Mark Grenon Podcast:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/17Pg2PvFoVFhPO6ABYBP5zuIP0mV8QstL/view
Free Ebook Downloadable Link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/14S8a8_BJp9h4zNIVpGEHA832q6tjjEtK/view?usp=sharing
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
How to make your own CDS with Sodium Chlorite and HCL:
https://www.brighteon.com/1dac22c7-3ca8-48a1-be36-c6a42bd035ed
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide and Calcium Hypochlorite as medicine Below...
Mark Grenon Podcast:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/17Pg2PvFoVFhPO6ABYBP5zuIP0mV8QstL/view
Free Ebook Downloadable Link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/14S8a8_BJp9h4zNIVpGEHA832q6tjjEtK/view?usp=sharing
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
How to make your own CDS with Sodium Chlorite and HCL:
https://www.brighteon.com/1dac22c7-3ca8-48a1-be36-c6a42bd035ed
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.