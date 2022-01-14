ALL PUPPETS PAID OFF BY PFIZER

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114 views • January 14, 2022
ATTORNEY REINER FUELLMICH ‼️ THE DEATH CULT: HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT🧐 LISTEN AND LEARN - https://www.brighteon.com/5bb259bd-fd58-408e-9f62-cc983bfa2a5e
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SGT Report BOMBSHELL METHODICAL DECEPTION 9/11 -- Rebekah Roth.
https://www.brighteon.com/24f33e4c-fba6-4ac8-bd1f-06d47afdfb10
The Kay Griggs Interview 1998 - Satanism In The Military - https://www.brighteon.com/b61926e7-d15e-4e50-8b37-4b119034e5e7
This is a very serious matter - https://www.brighteon.com/d60427dd-b8dc-4104-8af5-e527a4d8769c
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J P MORGAN THE TITANIC THE OLYMPIC AND THE INSURANCE FRAUD! LORD MERSEY AND UK GOVERNMENT CORRUPTION AND COVER UP - https://www.bitchute.com/video/GkNGNKjRqnxK/
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