The Kay Griggs Interview 1998 - Satanism In The Military

Kay Griggs was a military wife who learned way too much about her husband's job. Her husband would drink too much and he started talking openly about the real workings of the U.S. military, leadership training, drug-running and weapons sales, and the secret worldwide camps that train professional assassins. His stories were about murder, corruption, assassinations, and government lies. After he disappeared for a short time, she began receiving threats and decided to tell her story.Kay is a professing Christian and was married to Marine Corps Colonel George Griggs in the late 1980s, who raised to an influential position as Chief of Staff. She came to realize that he was entirely mind-controlled. He abused and battered her when he drank.These unedited interviews with Pastor Rick Strawcutter of Adrian, Michigan, were conducted in 1998. Kay reports of world events and our current global scenario.During these interviews Kay Griggs exposes a long history of patent wrongs, which include:- homosexual initiation rites in the U.S. military -- particularly within the Marines;- well-documented instances of both- homosexual and- hetero pedophilia, often as brazen rape, amongstU.S. military figures and notable senior statesmen,Henry Kissinger being named loudly by Mrs. Griggs.Griggs, in her videotaped interviews recently, discovered her husband's diary and was suitably horrified at what she read.She then began asking questions of her friends in the military wives club, and many of them confessed to the same dirty little secrets.Her candor on video is both disturbing and compelling: the woman has come to grips with the fact that this "culture," as she calls it, is rife within senior U.S. military, and that the stain of being called out as a queer is what keeps the men quiet - to the arms - and drugs - running that are a vital function of Our Military.Pastor Rick Strawcutter had a pirate radio station which was shut down in the early 2000s. Kay Griggs had been urged by friends to call in to his show, and did so in 1998. Pastor Strawcutter kept her on the air for an hour, and invited her to come to Michigan for a longer interview. Kay felt strongly that her experiences and stunning knowledge of how our country is run needed to be known, so she agreed.Playlist: