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Chlorine Dioxide, first scientific study on humans
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609 views • October 07, 2021
1. FIRST SCIENTIFIC STUDY ON HUMANS WITH CHLORINE DIOXIDE FOR THERAPEUTIC USE
https://rightsfreedoms.wordpress.com/2021/09/18/first-scientific-study-on-humans-with-chlorine-dioxide-for-therapeutic-use/
2. This incredibly eye opening documentary reveals something astonishing: the majority of our world is owned by the very same people. Because of this they can control the entire world and impose their wicked agenda onto all of humanity. This is the time to expose them and to rise up as one to defend our freedom.
https://rumble.com/vmyx1n-monopoly-who-owns-the-world-documentary-by-tim-gielen.html
3. Month's ago several of us reported that Pfizer was using fetal cells from human liver embryo's in their vaccine and James O'Keefe and Projekt Verita's latest whistleblower confirms what we were reporting.
https://www.brighteon.com/e73301e3-e1e5-413f-a340-8df31737c371
4. About 40.000 children work in cobalt mines in democratic republic of Congo so we can have sunpanels, electric cars and smartphones.
https://www.brighteon.com/044a12d9-58d0-480d-a653-e3413c6c750b
5. Infowars says Facebook Whistleblower Is a Democrat Party Activist Plant. Owen recaps the story of Frances Haugan, the viral Facebook whistleblower.
https://www.brighteon.com/0704df0a-7976-4baa-8dc3-547b4e80fd57
https://rightsfreedoms.wordpress.com/2021/09/18/first-scientific-study-on-humans-with-chlorine-dioxide-for-therapeutic-use/
2. This incredibly eye opening documentary reveals something astonishing: the majority of our world is owned by the very same people. Because of this they can control the entire world and impose their wicked agenda onto all of humanity. This is the time to expose them and to rise up as one to defend our freedom.
https://rumble.com/vmyx1n-monopoly-who-owns-the-world-documentary-by-tim-gielen.html
3. Month's ago several of us reported that Pfizer was using fetal cells from human liver embryo's in their vaccine and James O'Keefe and Projekt Verita's latest whistleblower confirms what we were reporting.
https://www.brighteon.com/e73301e3-e1e5-413f-a340-8df31737c371
4. About 40.000 children work in cobalt mines in democratic republic of Congo so we can have sunpanels, electric cars and smartphones.
https://www.brighteon.com/044a12d9-58d0-480d-a653-e3413c6c750b
5. Infowars says Facebook Whistleblower Is a Democrat Party Activist Plant. Owen recaps the story of Frances Haugan, the viral Facebook whistleblower.
https://www.brighteon.com/0704df0a-7976-4baa-8dc3-547b4e80fd57
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