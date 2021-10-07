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Project Veritas Whistleblower Confirms That Pfizer is Using Fetal Embryo Cells in Their Vaccines
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100 views • October 07, 2021
Month's ago several of us reported that Pfizer was using fetal cells from human liver embryo's in their vaccine and James O'Keefe and PV's latest whistleblower confirms what we were reporting.
Full video:
Pfizer Whistleblower LEAKS Execs Emails EXPOSING Suppression of Covid Vax Info From Public
Project Veritas YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUXGB5FzhPc
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Full video:
Pfizer Whistleblower LEAKS Execs Emails EXPOSING Suppression of Covid Vax Info From Public
Project Veritas YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUXGB5FzhPc
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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