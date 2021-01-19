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Side Effects Of Pfizer Vaccine [hd 480p]
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220 views • January 19, 2021
Don't take the jab, or you might end up like this guy.
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/0K4pG8vFTr57/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1197797791021580288?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Side-Effects-Of-Pfizer-Vaccine--hd-480p-:7?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/JAI3BggFyi6PiDZ
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vcym27-side-effects-of-pfizer-vaccine-hd-480p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/B06bC1F
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/ace5f253-21eb-45d6-9724-e27df0403b45
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/0K4pG8vFTr57/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1197797791021580288?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Side-Effects-Of-Pfizer-Vaccine--hd-480p-:7?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/JAI3BggFyi6PiDZ
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vcym27-side-effects-of-pfizer-vaccine-hd-480p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/B06bC1F
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/ace5f253-21eb-45d6-9724-e27df0403b45
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