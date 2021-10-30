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Possible Terrorist attack in 2022 to prevent a "Republican election win"
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183 views • October 30, 2021
ISIS-K and the Biden Administration will do anything to stop Trump from becoming president again. And that includes another Terrorist attack like on 9/11.
Click on the LINK BELOW for more.
9/11 - Anatomy of a Great Deception (2014)
https://www.brighteon.com/b6b07090-8e19-4ea8-938d-3f32b2f07a59
Click on the LINK BELOW for more.
9/11 - Anatomy of a Great Deception (2014)
https://www.brighteon.com/b6b07090-8e19-4ea8-938d-3f32b2f07a59
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