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9/11 - Anatomy of a Great Deception (2014)
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166 views • September 10, 2021
This film questions whether the "Towers" and "Building 7" came down by controlled demolition. Many now believe that the "Bush Administration" with others were responsible for planting the "U.S. Military grade Nano Thermite" in all three buildings. The U.S. Government is lying to its citizens. Like they have been doing with information regarding UFO's and its Military.
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