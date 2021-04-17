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Fauci Appears on MSNBC's "The Reid Out" - Puke Inducing
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410 views • April 17, 2021
After appearing before Congress, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), appeared on MSNBC's The Reid Out with Joy Reid. In this episode of "Hamner It Out", I'll take a look at what Reid and Fauci discussed. It's enough to make one want to puke – and, my puke bucket was nowhere to be found. And, my bull manure-o-meter almost broke!
References:
https://healthimpactnews.com/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/3db3e885-eeae-4498-b3a3-7865e53e6ab8
Music: Happy Rocks - Bensound
References:
https://healthimpactnews.com/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/3db3e885-eeae-4498-b3a3-7865e53e6ab8
Music: Happy Rocks - Bensound
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