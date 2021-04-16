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Rep. Jim Jordan Grills Anthony Fauci
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82 views • April 16, 2021
In this episode of "Hamner It Out", an intricate look is taken at the exchange between Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Anthony Fauci, Rep. Clyburn (D-SC) and Rep. Maxine Waters.
Listen carefully! Look at the math.
Stay vigilant. Do your own research. Catch you on the flip side!
Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j0r10OWrBqg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2_MqHg4QVqI
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387
Listen carefully! Look at the math.
Stay vigilant. Do your own research. Catch you on the flip side!
Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j0r10OWrBqg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2_MqHg4QVqI
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387
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