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Elijah and 7,000 men God had left to Himself
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1 Kings 19
9 And he came thither unto a cave, and lodged there; and, behold, the word
of the Lord came to him, and he said unto him, What doest thou here, Elijah?
10 And he said, I have been very jealous for the Lord God of hosts: for the
children of Israel have forsaken thy covenant, thrown down thine altars, and
slain thy prophets with the sword; and I, even I only, am left; and they seek
my life, to take it away.
Much more than regular human Beings, as a Prophet, Elijah was aware of a lot
of things, and in all honesty he declared to God that all the Prophets were
killed and he was the only one left alive. However based on God's response,
some folks could believe that Elijah had uttered an erroneous statement.
1 Kings 19
18 Yet I have left me seven thousand in Israel, all the knees which have
not bowed unto Baal, and every mouth which hath not kissed him.
Could it be possible that there were still left 7,000 Prophets of God and
Elijah was totally unaware of this? Or does the above verse have a much
deeper meaning?
In the Books of 1 Kings and 2 Kings, several verses seem to confirm that
only the "Sons of the Prophets" were left. It was the "Sons of the Prophets"
in Bethel and Jericho who told Elisha that God was taking away Elijah. Several
additional verses seem to authenticate the veracity of the declaration of Elijah
that all the Prophets of God were killed.
The response of God to Elijah may imply a more complex Truth that may not
be easily understood. Every time I read Revelation 11:13, when I come to the
passage where 7,000 men were slain, I can not help but to immediately think
about the 7,000 men that God had told Elijah He had left to Himself or
reserved to Himself (Roman 11:4).
Revelation 11:13
And the same hour was there a great earthquake, and the tenth part of
the city fell, and in the earthquake were slain of men seven thousand:
and the remnant were affrighted, and gave glory to the God of heaven.
(Earthquake symbolizing political upheaval, extreme disturbance, commotion
agitation, turmoil)
Other than the fact that both verses of 1 Kings and Revelation 11, are
referring to the same number of men, is there any other possible way that
1 Kings 19 can be linked to Revelation? We know that in the Book of
Revelation, from all the Tribes of Israel 144,000 were sealed, which is
a much greater number than just 7,000 men.
We also know that in Revelation the Souls of the Martyrs that were slain
for the word of God, and for the testimony of Jesus, cried unto God: how
long will you not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on "the earth"
(the land of Israel)?
Revelation 6:
11 ... it was said unto them, that they should rest yet for a little
season, until their fellowservants also and their brethren, that should be
killed as they were, should be fulfilled.
In several Bible Translations, the word "number" was added in the above
verse to emphasize that a certain number would be fulfilled.
In 70 AD as it is written in Revelation, God had avenged the blood of
His servanta at her hand, referring to Jerusalem. By the righteous Judgment
of God the Temple was destroyed and the City fell, they could no longer shed
more innocent blood, God had put an end to their crimes. Before the Judgment
over the Land of Israel was executed, they had reached the maximum amount of
Murders that was foretold, the limit number was fulfilled.
The Greek Word onomata makes Revelation 11:13 even more enigmatic, it means
Name. The literal translation is: 7,000 Names were killed.
Could it be possible that God told Elijah there would be 7,000 Prophets and
faithful servants that would be killed in the Land of Israel, and soon after
the last name on that list was killed in 70 AD,, the Temple was destroyed and
Jerusalem was taken by the Romans?
Related Studies on this Brighteon Channel:
Abomination of Desolation - Prophet Daniel
https://www.brighteon.com/738752f7-3548-4e7f-a9ed-e0e5178a3249
And I saw a woman sit upon a scarlet coloured beast (Revelation 17)
https://www.brighteon.com/6495c51d-7680-4f12-a263-6205150b08b2
Millennium Reign and 144,000 sealed from the 12 Tribes of Israel
https://www.brighteon.com/95c8a746-d17a-4c29-b0f3-5aab1b8f4925
The End Time, the last Days according to the Gospel?
https://www.brighteon.com/7405098c-a039-4782-ad05-2e14b15df8da
2nd Coming of Christ - Exact Timing in Revelation
https://www.brighteon.com/6a326ade-3c97-4503-9bf4-7d687453b6df
2nd Coming of Christ - Exact Date given to Prophet Daniel
https://www.brighteon.com/e39c46b1-5b3e-4c63-826c-379546bee3ba
More interesting Studies on this Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vpyt777
9 And he came thither unto a cave, and lodged there; and, behold, the word
of the Lord came to him, and he said unto him, What doest thou here, Elijah?
10 And he said, I have been very jealous for the Lord God of hosts: for the
children of Israel have forsaken thy covenant, thrown down thine altars, and
slain thy prophets with the sword; and I, even I only, am left; and they seek
my life, to take it away.
Much more than regular human Beings, as a Prophet, Elijah was aware of a lot
of things, and in all honesty he declared to God that all the Prophets were
killed and he was the only one left alive. However based on God's response,
some folks could believe that Elijah had uttered an erroneous statement.
1 Kings 19
18 Yet I have left me seven thousand in Israel, all the knees which have
not bowed unto Baal, and every mouth which hath not kissed him.
Could it be possible that there were still left 7,000 Prophets of God and
Elijah was totally unaware of this? Or does the above verse have a much
deeper meaning?
In the Books of 1 Kings and 2 Kings, several verses seem to confirm that
only the "Sons of the Prophets" were left. It was the "Sons of the Prophets"
in Bethel and Jericho who told Elisha that God was taking away Elijah. Several
additional verses seem to authenticate the veracity of the declaration of Elijah
that all the Prophets of God were killed.
The response of God to Elijah may imply a more complex Truth that may not
be easily understood. Every time I read Revelation 11:13, when I come to the
passage where 7,000 men were slain, I can not help but to immediately think
about the 7,000 men that God had told Elijah He had left to Himself or
reserved to Himself (Roman 11:4).
Revelation 11:13
And the same hour was there a great earthquake, and the tenth part of
the city fell, and in the earthquake were slain of men seven thousand:
and the remnant were affrighted, and gave glory to the God of heaven.
(Earthquake symbolizing political upheaval, extreme disturbance, commotion
agitation, turmoil)
Other than the fact that both verses of 1 Kings and Revelation 11, are
referring to the same number of men, is there any other possible way that
1 Kings 19 can be linked to Revelation? We know that in the Book of
Revelation, from all the Tribes of Israel 144,000 were sealed, which is
a much greater number than just 7,000 men.
We also know that in Revelation the Souls of the Martyrs that were slain
for the word of God, and for the testimony of Jesus, cried unto God: how
long will you not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on "the earth"
(the land of Israel)?
Revelation 6:
11 ... it was said unto them, that they should rest yet for a little
season, until their fellowservants also and their brethren, that should be
killed as they were, should be fulfilled.
In several Bible Translations, the word "number" was added in the above
verse to emphasize that a certain number would be fulfilled.
In 70 AD as it is written in Revelation, God had avenged the blood of
His servanta at her hand, referring to Jerusalem. By the righteous Judgment
of God the Temple was destroyed and the City fell, they could no longer shed
more innocent blood, God had put an end to their crimes. Before the Judgment
over the Land of Israel was executed, they had reached the maximum amount of
Murders that was foretold, the limit number was fulfilled.
The Greek Word onomata makes Revelation 11:13 even more enigmatic, it means
Name. The literal translation is: 7,000 Names were killed.
Could it be possible that God told Elijah there would be 7,000 Prophets and
faithful servants that would be killed in the Land of Israel, and soon after
the last name on that list was killed in 70 AD,, the Temple was destroyed and
Jerusalem was taken by the Romans?
Related Studies on this Brighteon Channel:
Abomination of Desolation - Prophet Daniel
https://www.brighteon.com/738752f7-3548-4e7f-a9ed-e0e5178a3249
And I saw a woman sit upon a scarlet coloured beast (Revelation 17)
https://www.brighteon.com/6495c51d-7680-4f12-a263-6205150b08b2
Millennium Reign and 144,000 sealed from the 12 Tribes of Israel
https://www.brighteon.com/95c8a746-d17a-4c29-b0f3-5aab1b8f4925
The End Time, the last Days according to the Gospel?
https://www.brighteon.com/7405098c-a039-4782-ad05-2e14b15df8da
2nd Coming of Christ - Exact Timing in Revelation
https://www.brighteon.com/6a326ade-3c97-4503-9bf4-7d687453b6df
2nd Coming of Christ - Exact Date given to Prophet Daniel
https://www.brighteon.com/e39c46b1-5b3e-4c63-826c-379546bee3ba
More interesting Studies on this Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vpyt777
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