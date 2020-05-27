Abomination of Desolation - Prophet Daniel

Matthew 23:37 O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, thou that killest the prophets, and stonest them which are sent unto thee, how often would I have gathered thy childrentogether, even as a hen gathereth her chickens under her wings, and ye would not!38 Behold, your house is left unto you desolate.Almost four decades before it happened, Christ with great authority proclaimed that the "House" in Jerusalem would be made desolate. The term "House" was used by Solomon in reference to the Temple he would build in Jerusalem:1 Kings 5:5And, behold, I purpose to build an house unto the name of the Lord my God, as the Lord spake unto David my father, saying, Thy son, whom I will set upon thy throne in thy room, he shall build an house unto my name.The readers of the Gospels of Matthew and Mark are linking the Abomination of Desolation to the "End of the World", without realizing that the Apostles knew with certainty that they themselves were living the "last Times", the "last Days" and "the End of the World". They knew they were approaching the end of an Era that would bring about the Destruction of the Temple, the fall of Jerusalem and the Establishment of the Kingdom of God.Do not trust what you just read above, open your Bible and read these verses: 1 John 2:18, Hebrews 1:2, 1 Peter 1:20, Hebrews 9:26, James 5:3, 1 Corinthians 10:11, Acts 2: 15 to 17.All these verses prove and confirm the Apostles' belief that they were living "the end of the world". Further more, in the Gospel of Matthew,"the end of the world" is linked to the Destruction of the Temple and to the Fall of Jerusalem:Matthew 24:2 And Jesus went out, and departed from the temple: and his disciples came to him for to shew him the buildings of the temple. And Jesus said unto them, See ye not all these things? verily I say unto you, There shall not be left here one stone upon another, that shall not be thrown down.3 And as he sat upon the mount of Olives, the disciples came unto him privately, saying, Tell us, when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world?Concerning the Abomination of Desolation, the Gospel of Luke clearly states:Luke 21:20 And when ye shall see Jerusalem compassed with armies, then know that the desolation thereof is nigh.21 Then let them which are in Judaea flee to the mountains; and let them which are in the midst of it depart out; and let not them that are in the countries enter thereinto.Here is what the Prophet Daniel wrote about the Abomination of Desolation:Daniel 9:26 ... and the people of the prince that shall come shall destroy the city and the sanctuary; and the end thereof shall be with a flood, and unto the end of the war desolations are determined.The "Prince", meaning the Principality of Darkness, the fallen Angel that rules over the Roman Empire, will destroy Jerusalem and the Temple. After a war lasting half a week of years (3 1/2 years), the Sacrifice and oblation will cease because the Temple of Jerusalem will be destroyed:Daniel 9:27 ... in the midst of the week he shall cause the sacrifice and the oblation to cease, and for the overspreading of abominations he shall make it desolate, even until the consummation, and that determined shall be poured upon the desolate.There is nothing more to the Abomination of Desolation, all those tapes, CDs DVDs and Books about the Dome of the Rock, the 3rd Temple, etc., are just False Gospels' Conspiracies and False Prophets' Prophecy-Fictions.Ezekiel 9:4 And the Lord said unto him, Go through the midst of the city, through the midst of Jerusalem, and set a mark upon the foreheads of the men that sigh and that cry for all the abominations that be done in the midst thereof.5 And to the others he said in mine hearing, Go ye after him through the city, and smite: let not your eye spare, neither have ye pity:6 Slay utterly old and young, both maids, and little children, and women: but come not near any man upon whom is the mark; and begin at my sanctuary. Then they began at the ancient men which were before the house.7 And he said unto them, Defile the house, and fill the courts with the slain: go ye forth. And they went forth, and slew in the city.8 And it came to pass, while they were slaying them, and I was left, that I fell upon my face, and cried, and said, Ah Lord God! wilt thou destroy all the residue of Israel in thy pouring out of thy fury upon Jerusalem?9 Then said he unto me, The iniquity of the house of Israel and Judah is exceeding great, and the land is full of blood, and the city full of perverseness: for they say, The Lord hath forsaken the earth, and the Lord seeth not.10 And as for me also, mine eye shall not spare, neither will I have pity, but I will recompense their way upon their head.Make sure to read:Second Coming of Christ, exact Date given to Prophet Daniel