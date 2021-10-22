P.1 Premier Mark McGowan’s shocking Covid-19 mandate totalitarianism. MVI_8395

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CORRECTION: Northern Territory Chief Minister is Michael Gunner, not Andrew Barr, who is ACT Chief Minister. On Wednesday 20th October, 2021, Premier of Western Australia, Mark McGowan, apparently the most popular Premier in Australia’s history, showed his ever-increasing smallness and just how drunk with power he is, by announcing draconian sanctions, including $20,000 fines, against 75% of the Western Australian workforce by year’s end, if they are not ‘vaccinated’ against Covid-19. He is to become, given time, a highly despised ‘leader’.