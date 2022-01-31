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FU Chuckie Boy Schumer 1.5 Bil for Gun Control, you F'ing C*NT Human Trafficker!
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90 views • January 31, 2022
More:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/01/30/chuck-schumer-pushes-1-5-billion-gun-control/
http://starkravingviking.blogspot.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews
Hey, Chuckie Boy and Dem-Coms, FU on the F'ing Masks, they don't do anything. And a Special FU to Incestuous Demented Pedophile Boy Dopey Joey Biden, you didn't win anything except for most crap loaded pants in your conversion to a Cyborg Media Room across from the White House and in your basement.
#BoycottMcD #No46 #Restore45 #ExposeFauci #BillClintonIsARapist #StopTheSteal #EndTheBS #CoofDestroyer #HillaryForPrison #AlexJones #J6NewIndependenceDay #SackDemocrats #MeToo #DeathJab22 #BanUN #USConstitutionParty #BlockadeChina #FreeVietnam
More on my Monsanto father:
https://www.brighteon.com/2e713674-bd87-4440-bf79-38dfa417abd2
https://secularhumanism.org/authors/dennis-e-erickson/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/01/30/chuck-schumer-pushes-1-5-billion-gun-control/
http://starkravingviking.blogspot.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews
Hey, Chuckie Boy and Dem-Coms, FU on the F'ing Masks, they don't do anything. And a Special FU to Incestuous Demented Pedophile Boy Dopey Joey Biden, you didn't win anything except for most crap loaded pants in your conversion to a Cyborg Media Room across from the White House and in your basement.
#BoycottMcD #No46 #Restore45 #ExposeFauci #BillClintonIsARapist #StopTheSteal #EndTheBS #CoofDestroyer #HillaryForPrison #AlexJones #J6NewIndependenceDay #SackDemocrats #MeToo #DeathJab22 #BanUN #USConstitutionParty #BlockadeChina #FreeVietnam
More on my Monsanto father:
https://www.brighteon.com/2e713674-bd87-4440-bf79-38dfa417abd2
https://secularhumanism.org/authors/dennis-e-erickson/
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