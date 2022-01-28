Monsanto Serial Killer Streams Your Data to China last 6 Decades? (#FauciTryFry)

What stems from 1946 Operation Paperclip to MK Ultra LSD Sodomy Monsanto Big Pharma China Sex Child Slave Narcotics Trafficking United Nations Event 201 Agenda 21 2030 and the Suspension of the US Constitution and basic Human Rights from the Magna Carta all have to do with each other?If there are 10 students in a class at a Lowell Massachusetts Day Care Center next to the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, and 9/10 of them have issues what does that say?2 white mail kids have Autism, the only Whites. And the rest are all either are not born here, and speak something else, or they are Whites with Autism. There is 109 maximum kids in the center. There is about 80 something now. 25 years ago there was no kids with Autism, or similar behavior, and there might be one kid in the whole school that had some sort of issue.#BoycottMcD #No46 #Restore45 #ExposeFauci #BillClintonIsARapist #StopTheSteal #EndTheBS #CoofDestroyer #HillaryForPrison #AlexJones #J6NewIndependenceDay #SackDemocrats #MeToo #DeathJab22 #BanUN #USConstitutionParty