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Vaccine Magnets, Dr. Lee Merritt MD on Self Spreading Spike proteins, Government Crimes, and Front line Docs seek TRO against HHS.
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1176 views • May 22, 2021
Mike Adams with Dr Lee Merritt MD. https://www.brighteon.com/a39081f7-59cd-415a-8233-f4a24b655b54
Magnet research:
https://www.brighteon.com/0c85a496-75cc-4181-9c54-931dda1626d2
Magnetogenics:
https://conductscience.com/maze/magnetogenetics-a-new-technique-for-controlling-mouse-behavior/
Magnetogenics!
https://epigenie.com/magnetogenetics-goes-deep-into-the-brain/
Operations Sea spray: https://youtu.be/l4WwMGIXV_8
PSA Communist propaganda techniques! https://youtu.be/Z3LTrqv3sFE
Front Line docs file TRO motion!
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/legal/tro
TRO: https://assets.website-files.com/606d3a50c62e44338008303d/60a7f7cf74c9c6f4d1133a60_Doc%201%20AFLD%20motion.pdf
Press release: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontline-news/americas-frontline-doctors-files-motion-for-temporary-restraining-order-against-use-of-covid-vaccine-in-children
Mike Adams with Dr Lee Merritt MD. https://www.brighteon.com/a39081f7-59cd-415a-8233-f4a24b655b54
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Magnet research:
https://www.brighteon.com/0c85a496-75cc-4181-9c54-931dda1626d2
Magnetogenics:
https://conductscience.com/maze/magnetogenetics-a-new-technique-for-controlling-mouse-behavior/
Magnetogenics!
https://epigenie.com/magnetogenetics-goes-deep-into-the-brain/
Operations Sea spray: https://youtu.be/l4WwMGIXV_8
PSA Communist propaganda techniques! https://youtu.be/Z3LTrqv3sFE
Front Line docs file TRO motion!
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/legal/tro
TRO: https://assets.website-files.com/606d3a50c62e44338008303d/60a7f7cf74c9c6f4d1133a60_Doc%201%20AFLD%20motion.pdf
Press release: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontline-news/americas-frontline-doctors-files-motion-for-temporary-restraining-order-against-use-of-covid-vaccine-in-children
Mike Adams with Dr Lee Merritt MD. https://www.brighteon.com/a39081f7-59cd-415a-8233-f4a24b655b54
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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