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PSEC - 2021 - CovidTown - Cooking The Books | LazyTown Parody | 432hz [hd 720p]
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20 views • August 02, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - CovidTown - Cooking The Books | LazyTown Parody" -- made by Dave Kelso, this is a parody of the song "Cooking By The Book" from the 2004 to 2014 Nickelodeon show called "LazyTown". Also included are some sections of mashups created by CG5 and Lil Jon. This version of the song was converted to 432hz. The change is not noticable to the human ear unless directly compared to the 440hz track in a wave form editor.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Chloe Lang, CG5, Lil Jon, Misc
Hashtags: #lazytown #nickelodeon #parody #comedy #covid
Metatags Space Separated: lazytown nickelodeon parody comedy covid
Metatags Comma Separated: lazytown, nickelodeon, parody, comedy, covid
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/STr820LEERyM/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1268765581897633811?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---CovidTown---Cooking-The-Books---LazyTown-Parody---432hz--hd-720p-:0?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vkmhsv-psec-2021-covidtown-cooking-the-books-lazytown-parody-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/bD1KuLi
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/ac22627f-2f21-4f7f-9788-f06820583d40
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/jTIkOY1cDqPSChG
On Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=6085b86c79aabeed8c035d98df04a74753197f10874fcc38765cc9f39a7df4fe&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/33943_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Chloe Lang, CG5, Lil Jon, Misc
Hashtags: #lazytown #nickelodeon #parody #comedy #covid
Metatags Space Separated: lazytown nickelodeon parody comedy covid
Metatags Comma Separated: lazytown, nickelodeon, parody, comedy, covid
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/STr820LEERyM/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1268765581897633811?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---CovidTown---Cooking-The-Books---LazyTown-Parody---432hz--hd-720p-:0?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vkmhsv-psec-2021-covidtown-cooking-the-books-lazytown-parody-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/bD1KuLi
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/ac22627f-2f21-4f7f-9788-f06820583d40
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/jTIkOY1cDqPSChG
On Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=6085b86c79aabeed8c035d98df04a74753197f10874fcc38765cc9f39a7df4fe&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/33943_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
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